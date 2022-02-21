16-year-old basketball player dies after Waco shooting

Drevion Booker, 16, was shot on Sunday near the 700 block of Ruby Avenue.

WACO, Texas — University High School is mourning the loss of one of its own basketball players following a deadly shooting from over the weekend.

The Waco Police Department said 16-year-old Drevion Booker died from his injuries after he was reportedly shot in the 700 block of Ruby Avenue on Sunday, Feb. 20, around 8:40 p.m.

Police were called to the area where the shooting took place and found Booker suffering from a gunshot wound, Waco PD said. Booker was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.

No other information about the shooting was released.

According to Max Preps, Booker was a varsity basketball player for University High School. He was also a sophomore who was supposed to graduate in 2024, according to the website.

University High School's basketball Twitter posted a statement about Booker's death:

"Our hearts are heavy as we lost one of our own over the weekend. Please keep the Booker family, University HS, and Trojan Basketball in your thoughts and prayers. Rest In Peace Bean. We know you’ll be looking down on us in the playoffs Tuesday."

Booker's murder marks the fifth one in Waco this year.

