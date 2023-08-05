16-year-old murder victim identified in Killeen shooting

The shooting left one dead and two others injured.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department has identified the teen who was murdered in the Killeen shooting on Monday, May 8 as 16-year-old Eugene Sonny Brownlow.

According to police, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 3600 block of Zephyr Road at about 10:03 a.m.

In route to the report, police say a notification came in about a shooting victim located on Becker Drive. Officers say they found shell casings in the parking lot of the Star Mart convenience store once they arrived.

According to police, more officers were sent to the 1600 block of Becker Drive at about 10:07 a.m.

There, police say officers found three male victims with gunshot wounds.

According to police, one was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White, another was taken to Seton Medical Center and Brownlow was brought to Darnall Army Medical Center.

Brownlow died of his injuries at about 12:40 p.m., the other two victims are listed in stable condition, according to police.