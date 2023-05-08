38-year-old man shot and killed, one arrested in Killeen

The identities of the suspect and victim have not been released.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 38-year-old man dead in Killeen on Sunday, May 7.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the 600 block of North Gray Street at about 7:42 p.m.

Upon arrival, police say the man was found suffering from a gunshot would, he later died due to his injuries at 8:37 p.m.

Police say one arrest has been made.

The Killeen Police Department asks that if anyone has any information regarding this incident, contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or online here.

6 News will update with the latest