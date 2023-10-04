18-year-old driver identified and arrested for manslaughter in deadly Waco crash

Waco police provided an update on a crash that left two dead back in April.

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department identified 18-year-old Sergio Alejandro Almendarez as the driver of a Chrysler 300 that was involved in a crash that left two dead back in April on Monday, May 22.

According to the Waco Police Department, two people were killed after crashing their motorcycle into a car that tried to make a U-turn in front of them on Sunday, April 9 around 9:06 p.m.

The crash happened near the 3900 block of N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., police say

Police said the driver of a 2006 Suzuki motorcycle, identified as 28-year-old Aaron Neason, died at the scene after crashing into the Chrysler 300. The passenger, identified as 26-year-old Leslie Rogers, died at the hospital.

Waco PD says Almendarez has been charged with two counts of manslaughter.