x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

18-year-old driver identified and arrested for manslaughter in deadly Waco crash

Waco police provided an update on a crash that left two dead back in April.

More Videos

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department identified 18-year-old Sergio Alejandro Almendarez as the driver of a Chrysler 300 that was involved in a crash that left two dead back in April on Monday, May 22. 

According to the Waco Police Department, two people were killed after crashing their motorcycle into a car that tried to make a U-turn in front of them on Sunday, April 9 around 9:06 p.m. 

The crash happened near the 3900 block of N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., police say

Police said the driver of a 2006 Suzuki motorcycle, identified as 28-year-old Aaron Neason, died at the scene after crashing into the Chrysler 300. The passenger, identified as 26-year-old Leslie Rogers, died at the hospital.

Waco PD says Almendarez has been charged with two counts of manslaughter.

There is currently no other information available at this time. 

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out