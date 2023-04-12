27-year-old man flees from police, dies after shooting himself in Copperas Cove

According to police, this incident began as a traffic stop.

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — The Copperas Cove Police Department is investigating an incident that left 27-year-old Keelan River Harrelson dead on Tuesday, April 11.

According to police, around 9:47 p.m. officers responded to a report of a driver swerving all over the road.

Police say an officer was able to pull Harrelson over in the 800 block of East Business Highway 190, the officer says he was showing signs of intoxication and distress.

According to police, Harrelson decided to flee the scene of the traffic stop, heading eastbound on the highway.

Officers say they lost sight of the car, but were able to find it in the 3000 block of East Business Highway 190 after it crashed.

Police say Harrelson was found unresponsive at the crash scene with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, he was pronounced dead by Coryell County Justice of the Peace Bill Price of Precinct 2.

There were no other cars involved in the crash.

There is currently no other information available as this investigation remains open.

6 News will update with the latest