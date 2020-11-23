30-year-old man shot dead in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is investigating after a 30-year-old man was shot dead Sunday evening.
Police identified the victim as Clayton Pratt.
Temple police said they were dispatched to the 300 block of North Sixth Street around 7 p.m. Sunday in reference to a call about a shooting victim.
Upon arrival, officers found Pratt with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead by a justice of the peace. An autopsy has been ordered.
The suspect fled the scene before police arrived. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
Officials ask that anyone with information on the incident call Temple police at 254-298-5500.