30-year-old man shot dead in Temple

Police say they found Clayton Pratt with a gunshot wound when they arrived on scene Sunday evening.

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is investigating after a 30-year-old man was shot dead Sunday evening.

Police identified the victim as Clayton Pratt.

Temple police said they were dispatched to the 300 block of North Sixth Street around 7 p.m. Sunday in reference to a call about a shooting victim.

Upon arrival, officers found Pratt with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead by a justice of the peace. An autopsy has been ordered.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived. The investigation is ongoing at this time.