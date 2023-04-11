Harker Heights PD: 33-year-old woman arrested after injuring five people with "cutting instrument"

According to police, the woman used a "cutting instrument" to injure the people.

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Harker Heights Police Department announced that 33-year-old Wayneisha Shanae Jones Pruitt was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with deadly weapon on Monday, April 10.

According to police, officers responded to a report of a fight in the 300 block of West Veterans Memorial Boulevard at about 3:39 a.m. Monday morning.

Upon arrival, police say five people were discovered with injuries that were the result of Pruitt attacking them with a "cutting instrument".

According to police, four of the injured victims were transported by Harker Heights EMS to a nearby hospital, three have since been released with one remaining in stable condition.

Police say Pruitt was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson and she is currently being held in Bell County Jail with a bond of $100,000.

This investigation is still ongoing, there is currently no other information available at this time.

6 News will update with the latest