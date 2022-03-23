Accused soup thrower in viral video rejects plea deal, to go to trial

In a now viral video, the woman believed to be Amanda Martinez is seen throwing soup at the face of a Temple restaurant employee.

TEMPLE, Texas — The woman accused of throwing soup in the face of a Temple restaurant employee last year is headed to trial.

On Wednesday, the accused Amanda Martinez, reportedly rejected the plea deal offered by the state. According to First Assistant County Attorney, Richard Lazott, the plea deal included probation, an $800 fine and other conditions he didn't disclose to 6 News.

Martinez's trial is set for June 27 at 9 a.m.

On Nov. 7, 2021, Martinez, then 31, reportedly went to Sol De Jalisco, located at 4201 S. General Bruce Dr., with soup she ordered from the restaurant. Jannelle Broland, the employee she spoke with, said Martinez was upset that the soup was too hot to the point where it melted the lid.

Surveillance video caught the exchange on camera. At one point during the conversation, a woman believed to be Martinez is seen throwing the soup into Broland's face before leaving.

This video was obtained by 6 News and has since went viral.