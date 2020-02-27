TEMPLE, Texas — Temple police released details Thursday about a robbery at a Dollar General that happened Feb. 19.

Police said a man wearing a black zip-up hoodie, grey sweat pants and white tennis shoes walked into the store at 2006 N. 3rd St. with a handgun and stole cash from the register.

Police described him as a black man between 5' 7" and 5' 10" tall weighing between 240 and 270 pounds.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call Temple police at 254-298-5510 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

