Belton Police: Woman found dead in home, person of interest questioned

BELTON, Texas — An unidentified 47-year-old woman was found dead in her home Thursday afternoon, according to the Belton Police Department.

The woman's body was found in the 100 block of W. 13th Avenue. Police visited the home around 1 p.m. to make a welfare check.

The woman's employer alerted police when she did not show up for work, according to police.

A person of interest was at the home when police arrived and was taken to the police station to be interviewed, according to Belton PD.

The woman’s identity has not been released as police work to notify family members of her death.

Police say there is no threat at this time.