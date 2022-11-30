Man indicted on murder of Killeen man

Kenneth Lloyd Carter, 31, was charged with the shooting death of Stepheno Rashad Gibson earlier November.

KILLEEN, Texas — Kenneth Lloyd Carter II, 32, was indicted on murder charges Wednesday for the death of Stepheno Rashad Gibson.

Gibson was shot in the 5000 block of Primavera Lane on Nov. 14. He died at the scene, according to the Killeen Police Department.

Carter was charged with murder after the case was presented to the Bell County District Attorney's Office by detectives from the Killeen Robbery-Homicide Unit, according to Killeen PD.

On Nov. 17 Carter was arrested in Humble, TX. As of Nov. 30, he is now being held at Bell County Jail on a million-dollar bond, according to records.

6 News will keep you updated as the story develops.