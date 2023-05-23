Bruceville-Eddy man involved in Jan. 6 riot sentenced to nearly 7 years in prison

Back in April, the United States Attorney's Office had recommended a sentencing of 87 months in prison.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) announced that 41-year-old Christopher Grider was sentenced to 83 months in prison for his actions during the Jan. 6 Capitol Breach on Tuesday, May 23.

According to the DOJ, Grider was also sentenced to 36 months of probation, ordered to pay restitution of $5,055 and a fine of $812.

Court documents show that Grider used a bike rack to climb the northwest terrace stairs of the Capitol after pushing though a line of police.

Grider was described as "a leader, not a follower," during the riot and he continuously made "concerted decisions to push forward," despite having many opportunities to leave the premises.

According to the documents, once Grider was inside the Capitol, he attempted to break through the House Chamber's Main Door along with other rioters.

The documents state that Grider then tried to get into the Speaker's Lobby, only to back away once an officer fired a gunshot, hitting and killing a woman.

Grider then remained near the area to get a better look and was even caught capturing a video or pictures of the dead woman, according to the documents.

In December 2022, Grider was found guilty of nine total charges. He also pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor charges to his bench trial.

Grider was charged and found guilty of the following:

Obstructing officers during civil disorder

Corruptly obstructing an official proceeding

Injuring, damaging or destroying government property

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building

Engaging in physical violence in a restricted building

Violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building

Act of physical violence in a Capitol building

The DOJ says that over 1,000 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for their actions in the Jan. 6 riot, and over 320 have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.