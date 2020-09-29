Catalytic converter theft ring busted up in McLennan County

Waco police arrested four people they said stole dozens of catalytic converters valued at close to $200,000.

Waco police spokesman Officer Garen Bynum said their investigation found the thieves stole between 100 and 150 catalytic converters then used a stolen identity card and sold them for cash.

The investigation started in the late spring when the Waco police NSS-theft unit started seeing several cases of the thefts from a local business, Bynum said.

As the investigation continued, Waco police realized it was happening outside of Waco too. Police worked with Woodway police and the McLennan County Sheriff's Office and realized the theft ring involved the same people. They found the converters were stolen from vehicles at several different business, Bynum said.

Bynum said the four suspects were identified as David Guyton, 38, Joseph Saulters, 41, Justine Salva, 35, and Tamara Robinson, 41.

The charges included engaging in organized crime, fraudulent use of ID information and theft.