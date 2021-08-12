China Spring ISD coach arrested, charged following prostitution sting, sheriff says

Keneth Lamadrid is listed as a teacher and assistant softball coach for the district on China Spring ISD's website.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — A China Spring ISD coach was arrested and charged following a prostitution sting, according to McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara.

According to McNamara, Keneth Lamadrid was charged with prostitution, promotion of a minor and attempted sexual performance of a child – all felony charges. China Spring ISD’s website lists Lamadrid as a teacher and assistant softball coach with the district.

No other details were immediately available.