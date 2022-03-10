Florence ISD reports school threat, students released early

The district says that a collaborated investigation with Florence Police Department determined that there may be some credibility to the threat.

FLORENCE, Texas — Florence ISD released students early from school due to a "potential threat", as stated in a press release from the district.

"...the FISD administration decided to release students from school, out of an abundance of caution," as stated in the press release.

The school will continue to work with police to access the situation.

