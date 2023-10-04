Two additional sexual assault charges added for former Central Texas firefighter

The suspect was previously charged with two other aggravated sexual assault of a child charges and is currently in custody at the Williamson County Jail.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — A former Central Texas firefighter was been charged with two additional counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to the Bell County Sheriff's Department.

According to the department, Kyle Steven Setterlund was previously charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child out of Bell County on Sept. 26, 2023.

On Oct. 4, the Bell County Sheriff's Department (BCSD) said they added two more charges against Setterlund, also for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The BCSD Criminal Investigations Division stated that, after the discovery and review of additional evidence, they were able to identify two more alleged victims of Setterlund. After reviewing the cases, the Bell County District Attorney's Office reportedly accepted the charges, and two additional arrest warrants were issued for Setterlund.

BCSD said Setterlund is currently in custody at the Williamson County Jail on separate charges.

The charges stem from an investigation where Bell County deputies were dispatched to the McLane Children's Hospital, where allegations of abuse were first reported to law enforcement, stated the Sheriff's Department.

No further information has been released at this time.