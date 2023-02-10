Manhunt continues for Bell County murder suspect, sheriff's department needs new leads

Ryan Madden is wanted for murder in the death of Cody Kinslow. He dumped his truck, a key factor that investigators were hoping would lead to an arrest.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — Local, state and federal authorities are trying to track down a man wanted for murder out of Bell County after he's been on the run for a couple of days.

Ryan Madden is one of the three people facing charges in the shooting death of Cody Kinslow on Sept. 21. The Bell County Sheriff's Department (BSCD) and other agencies attempted to arrest Madden on Sept. 28, but he evaded arrest.

"He did evade and he was driving in a manner where we couldn't keep chasing him because it was a danger to the public," said Det. Corey Powell. "That's aggravating when you see that guy."

BCSD pushed out a BOLO to news media to be on the lookout for Madden and his distinctive truck, but Madden has since dumped the vehicle in Leander, TX.

"That was our best lead to figure out him because it's a very distinctive truck, so now we don't know what he's in and that's why we're reaching out to the public," Powell added.

Citizens with information on the whereabouts of Madden can contact the BCSD at 254-933-5412 or Bell County Crimestoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477.) Callers are able to remain anonymous and receive a reward if the information leads to his arrest.

Madden is considered dangerous, but at this time the sheriff's department has no information or indication that he is armed. However, the public should still not approach the suspect.

"He's gonna have his day in court, but the longer he runs -- the more dangerous it becomes for everybody," Powell explained.

The detective told 6 News that Madden, along with Howard Bailey and Sandy Carrese, allegedly committed the crime in Kinslow's home.

"We were pretty confident we had a home invasion type crime, but it became very obvious in the very early stages of it, that this was a targeted attack," Powell said.

Carrese, a resident of Liberty Hill, has been taken into custody and is currently in the Bell County Jail, facing charges of murder. Her bond is set at $1 million.

Bailey has also been booked in the Bell County Jail on a $1.5 million bond.