Former Killeen ISD music teacher arrested in North Carolina, accused of sex crime against child

KILLEEN, Texas — A former Killeen ISD music teacher was arrested in North Carolina Monday and charged aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Killeen PD identified the teacher as 49-year-old Makalani Jones. Jones was arrested in Gaston County and was suspended from his job with pay with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, according to 6 News' sister station, WCNC. He is currently awaiting extradition back to Bell County.

Per Killeen ISD, Jones was employed at Alice W. Douse Elementary School from Aug. 2, 2022 to Dec. 16, 2022. He never returned to campus after Christmas break and resigned from the district on Jan. 13, 2023, according to a letter sent to parents and staff.

Killeen ISD also reported that it received a complaint on Feb. 6, 2023. Details about the complaint weren't released, but the district said it is working with the Killeen Police Department and the Bell County District Attorney’s Office regarding the matter.

"Killeen ISD will never tolerate illegal or inappropriate behavior by an employee toward any child," Interim Superintendent of Schools, Megan Bradley, wrote. "We will continue to work closely with law enforcement officials in this matter, and if the allegations prove true, we will support the strongest possible legal action against this former teacher."

6 News reached out to Killeen PD for additional details. We are waiting to hear back.