Killeen murder suspect thought to be Fort Hood soldier

Killeen police arrested the suspect in connection to the shooting death of a 34-year-old woman.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police arrested a Fort Hood soldier Tuesday in connection with the city's 13th murder of the year. The man's name was not released.

Police said the victim was a 34-year-old woman. Her name won't be released until her family is notified.

The woman was found shot to death in the 1100 block of Wales Dr. just before 8 a.m. Monday.

"We want to let the community know that this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the general public," a police spokesperson said Monday.

Killeen police initially reported the death as the city's 14th murder of 2022. They corrected themselves Tuesday to say 13th.

RELATED: Killeen police now call death investigation a 'murder'

Police said the case remained under investigation. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

