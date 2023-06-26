Gatesville PD: Stabbing leaves victim with life-threatening injuries

According to police, the suspect was arrested and taken to jail without incident.

GATESVILLE, Texas — The Gatesville Police Department announced that an aggravated assault ended with 24-year-old Kirstin Poston arrested, and her victim recovering in the hospital with life-threatening stab wounds on Friday, June 23.

According to police, officers responded to a disturbance in the 2000 block of Waco Street with the report of one stabbing victim around 11:38 p.m. on Friday.

Police say when officers arrived, it was discovered that Poston had fled the scene, but her location was soon found out and Coryell County deputies assisted in detaining her.

According to police, Poston was arrested, taken to Coryell County Jail and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police say the victim was originally taken to Coryell Health in a private vehicle, but has since been transferred to another local hospital for more treatment.