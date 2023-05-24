Have you seen these men? Killeen police searching for aggravated assault suspects

The suspects allegedly fired a gun at a person in a vehicle outside of a business.

KILLEEN, Texas — Have you seen these men? The Killeen Police Department is asking for help identifying three suspects in an aggravated assault that occurred on May 23, 2023.

According to the department, officers responded to a shots fired call at a business in the 2500 block of Trimmier Road around 2:03 a.m.

Police said three men entered the business, made a purchase and exited the building. After another customer exited, the suspects allegedly fired a gun in the direction of the customer's vehicle.

Killeen PD reported the suspects fled the scene on foot. No injuries were reported in the incident, although police say property was damaged.

Killeen police described the first of the three suspects as a Black male with medium build wearing a white shirt with black pants with short, braided hair.

The second suspect is described as a thin Black male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black Crocs shoes.

The third suspect was described by KPD as a thin Black male with medium length braided hair, wearing a black tank top and black skinny pants with grey and white sneakers.

The Killeen Police Department stated they are considering the incident an aggravated assault. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477 or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

Tips can also be made through the P3Tips App. All information is confidential and anonymous. Tips that lead to an arrest of the person or persons responsible could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.