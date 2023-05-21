Killeen family asking for police to do more after their home was shot up

As of April 30, Killeen has investigated three murders so far this year.

KILLEEN, Texas — A Killeen family is left distraught and afraid after their home was shot at on Tuesday, May 16.

18-year-old Ruben Ortiz was at home Tuesday morning while his mother, Honee Ortiz, was working out at a community track.

According to Ruben Ortiz, around 10 a.m., a former friend of his knocked on the door and asked him to come outside. When Ruben Ortiz decided not to, that's when he says his former friend opened fire.

"I think about the situation a lot," Ruben Ortiz recalled. "I think about the different scenarios in my head that could have or would've happened."

Soon after, Ruben Ortiz called his mother to explain what had happened.

"He calls the police and I'm calling the police and I am telling them what happened," Honee Ortiz says. "I run into my car and I drive home, and park in the driveway. As I'm walking up to the door, all I see is shell casings from a gun,"

Honee Ortiz says she counted at least 10 gunshot holes on the outside and inside of her home.

According to Killeen Police, Ruben Ortiz and the suspect were involved in a prior altercation.

She went on to say she was extremely grateful her son had quick instincts to not go outside and dodge the shooter.

According to Honee Ortiz, Killeen PD has not done much to find the shooter and arrest them.

"The police didn't even get our number to help with the investigation," Honee Ortiz explained. "The police report is finally filed, but this young man is still on the street. We can't even live at home right now. We're not going to chance it."

Ruben Ortiz is grateful to God to be alive but is left traumatized and in fear until an arrest is made.

The investigation is ongoing and there is no further information at this time.