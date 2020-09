Killeen police said the drugs have a street value of close to $18,000.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police and Bell County deputies arrested a man Aug. 28 at the Killeen Regional Airport with drugs with a street value of $17,800.

Police said Vincent Barnett, 42, had 220 grams of heroin, 60 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and cash.