Suspension of no-knock warrants lifted in Killeen after 90-day review

A committee of citizens and police officers recommended no changes in the no-knock warrant process but did suggest ways to improve transparency.

KILLEEN, Texas — No-knock warrants will continue to be used by the Killeen Police Department, Chief Charles Kimble said Monday.

The department said a 90-day hold on the use of the tactic expired, during which a "no-knock committee met, discussed and concluded their input on how the department could improve or no knock warrant response/policy."

“Our goal and our mission at the Killeen Police Department is to reduce crime, to reduce the fear of crime, and to enhance public safety," Kimble said. "In order to do our jobs efficiently and as safe as possible for everyone, we may sometimes have to conduct a no knock search warrant. However, before that takes place, we want you, the community, to understand that there are updated procedures that are followed."

Kimble said the no-knock warrant will not be used for narcotic search warrants but will be for "murder suspects, hostage situations, violent and dangerous offenders and any exigent circumstances that meet the warrant criteria."

Kimble announced the hold on no-knock warrants June 18. It was part of reforms announced in response to President Trump's executive order regarding police reform.

Kimble said the committee of six people, made up of officers and citizens, did not want the process of obtaining a no-knock warrant to change but they did make suggestions on how to improve transparency.

The suggestions included adding search warrant information on the KPD website, more information on the website about the no-knock process and procedure and prepare a pre-planned response in case a warrant service goes bad.

Kimble said since Jan. 1 six no-knock warrants were approved by Killeen police.

James Reed was killed Feb. 27, 2019 during a no-knock warrant at a house in the 200 block of West Hallmark Ave.

Reed's family filed a lawsuit against the City of Killeen in May claiming his "Fourth and Fourteenth Ammendment Rights to be free from excessive and deadly use of force."