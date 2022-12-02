Inmate dies inside Killeen PD jail, police say

While in the department's jail waiting arraignment, Wayne Dunlap was found unresponsive inside his cell, police say.

KILLEEN, Texas — A 46-year-old inmate was found dead inside his cell Friday shortly after his arrest, according to the Killeen Police Department.

Killeen Police say on Thursday, they arrested 46-year-old Wayne Joseph Dunlap on charges of criminal mischief, criminal trespassing and burglary of a vehicle.

While in the department's jail waiting arraignment, Dunlap was found unresponsive inside his cell, police say.

Paramedics were called, but they didn't find any signs of life, police added.

The Justice of the Peace pronounced him dead at 1:46 a.m. Friday. An autopsy was also ordered to find out how he died.

The Texas Rangers were notified about Dunlap's death. They are now the lead agency investigating this incident.