KILLEEN, Texas — After an uptick in crime, Killeen District 4 Councilman Steve Harris plans to organize neighborhood watch groups in the city.

Killeen’s District 4 had two shootings in the last three months and, according to the Lexis Nexis Community Crime Map, had around 32 home burglaries and 80 vehicle burglaries. Harris noted one burglary caught on camera when 6 News spoke to him Thursday.

“These gentlemen blatantly, during the daytime, broke into the house and kicked the door in,” Harris said. “That’s not good for people to be that bold in broad daylight.”

Harris plans to help organize multiple neighborhood watches through his Facebook page.

He told 6 News the first step will be to get groups of neighbors organized and meet with the Killeen Police Department to set them up. Harris wants to encourage people who live in the area to find more ways to share crime tips and videos.

“We’re not just talking about a sign being in the yard," Harris said."We are talking about what people’s roles are in the neighborhood watches and all the things you can do to make your neighborhood watch effective."

Harris said he would start sitting down with neighbors on Saturday, and encourages anyone interested in creating a local neighborhood watch in District 4 to message him.

