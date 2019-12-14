KILLEEN, Texas —

A local nonprofit in Killeen had two items, worth hundreds of dollars, stolen from their thrift store on Thursday.

"Somebody stole from a non profit. I mean you are not stealing from Walmart or one of these billion dollar organizations," Operation Phantom Support CEO, John Valentine, said. "We are a month-to-month charity."

Two signed Steph Curry Jerseys were stolen from a display case.The crime was caught on video, where it shows a woman and man touching the back of the glass case.

"It's not about the money. It's about what they took away from the people that we're trying to help here," Valentine said.

Valentine said the case is out of sight from the workers at the register because of an aquarium, so no one saw what was going on.

This woman slid into the case to grab the jerseys. She left the other memorabilia behind when she put the merchandise under her arm and left the store.

A letter form the person who stole the merchandise was found the next day saying, "I am writing this letter to apologize whole heartedly for my actions."

Rare jerseys stolen from local nonprofit

