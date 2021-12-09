Killeen Police Chief to address recent crimes in the city

Police Chief Charles Kimble is expected to speak around 6:30 p.m.

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department is planning to hold a news conference Monday night to address crimes that happened over the past week in the city.

Police Chief Charles Kimble is expected to speak around 6:30 p.m. He's expected to address the following crimes:

A 5-year-old girl and 45-year-old woman who was shot during a reported drive-by shooting on Sept. 12

A robbery that happened on Sept. 11 that happened at an Aldi on Stan Schlueter Loop

Three people were also murdered within 72 hours from Labor Day weekend to Sept. 8, Killeen Police reported.

On Sept. 11, police also arrested a Killeen man over the murder of a Harker Heights woman in July.

6 News will be livestreaming this news conference.