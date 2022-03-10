Killeen Police: Driver not facing charges in deadly hit-and-run

According to police, 38-year-old Kevin Roderick Gordon II was crossing the street near the 3100 block of South Fort Hood Street on Oct. 2 when he was hit.

KILLEEN, Texas — The video above was published the day after the accident.

The driver of a deadly hit-and-run in early October will not face any charges for the accident, according to the Killeen Police Department.

Killeen PD said the accident was reviewed by the Bell County District Attorney's Office and decided not to file any charges for the accident, Killeen PD said in a news release Monday.

According to police, 38-year-old Kevin Roderick Gordon II was crossing the street near the 3100 block of South Fort Hood Street on Oct. 2 when he was struck by the driver of an SUV.

Gordon was found lying in the road when police arrived. That's where he later died, police said.

The driver of the SUV drove off and didn't help Gordon after he was struck, police said. The driver was later arrested on Nov. 12 on a misdemeanor offense of False Report to a Peace Officer, police said.

Police did not identify the driver.