Killeen police investigating the shooting deaths of two men

None of the victims have been identified yet.

Example video title will go here for this video

KILLEEN, Texas — The Killeen Police Department is investigating the deaths of two men aged 19 and 29 after their bodies were discovered on Saturday, June 10.

According to police, officers responded to the report of two shooting victims in the 1800 block of Gaynor Drive at about 11:31 a.m.

Upon arrival, police say officers located the two men in a car along the roadway, they were both pronounced dead at the scene and appeared to have suffered at least one gunshot wound each.

According to police, Justice of the Peach Nicola James ordered autopsies to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.

The Killeen Police Department asks that anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the department at 254-501-8830 or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 264-526-8477.

There is currently no other information available.

6 News will update with the latest