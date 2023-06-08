Woman airlifted to hospital after Killeen shooting

Police say a suspect has been identified and they do not believe there is any further danger to the public.

KILLEEN, Texas — A woman in Killeen was reportedly taken to the hospital in stable condition after being shot, according to the Killeen Police Department.

Police say the shooting occurred around 12 p.m. in the 3200 block of Cantabrian Drive on Thursday, June 8.

According to police, the victim was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White hospital in Temple in stable condition.

Killeen PD said they have identified a suspect in the shooting. Officers believe the shooting was an isolated incident and they do not believe there is any threat to the public.

No further information on the incident has been released at this time. Killeen PD stated an investigation into the shooting is currently ongoing.