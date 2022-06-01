Central Texas man arrested after posting photoshoot advertisement in Facebook group

The problem -- law enforcement discovered the man was interested in shooting underage girls nude.

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — The McLennan County Sheriff's Office Human Trafficking Unit is thanking community policing for helping lead to an arrest of a Central Texas man looking to exploit minors.

The lead detective of the unit, Joseph Scaramucci, said a Facebook post was brought to their attention after many women were concerned about the nature of the post.

The Facebook posts were photoshoot advertisements, specifically for bikini or lingerie models. The man posting wanted serious inquiries to include their name, age and a selfie.

The problem was, law enforcement discovered the man was also interested in shooting underage girls nude.

"He had actually agreed to photograph a minor child in a manner that was what would be legally considered as nude," Scaramucci said.

Scaramucci and other deputies arrested 63-year-old Henry Bettis III. He has since bonded out of jail. Bettis was charged with unlawful disclosure of intimate visual material and employment harmful to a minor.

The detective also says Bettis shared nude photos of women that he had photographed in the past.

"The public being so aware and so educated on the concerns that surround exploitation and trafficking, that's again what led us to this individual," he explained. "It's something really that we need to be commending our public for."

6 News obtained documents that also show Bettis has a current indictment out of Bell County for taking photos of a woman in the bathroom without consent.

"Given the history that we know of, mixed with what we have currently going on -- there's a very strong possibility that there could be victims that are out there have some form of exploitation," Scaramucci added. "I suspect that he was luring people behind closed doors and then maybe some negotiations and more discussion was going on there."

He says if you or someone you know has had any contact with Bettis that is concerning, reach out the McLennan County Sheriff's Office.

Scaramucci warns you to stay aware when you're on social media, but know they are working to track down anyone who exploits others.