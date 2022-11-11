x
Man charged with human trafficking in McLennan County

Christepher Menson was extradited from Las Vegas after reportedly trafficking a child from Galveston
Credit: McLennnan County Sheriff's Office
Mugshot of Christepher Menson, accused of human trafficking

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — A man has been booked into McLennan County Jail after being extradited on charges of human trafficking.

Christepher Menson, of Morgan City, Louisiana, was extradited from Las Vegas to McLennan County on Nov. 10 on a charge of trafficking a minor, according to authorities.

Authorities believe Menson "obtained a minor" from the Galveston area and brought her back to McLennan County, where trafficking incidents continued to occur until the victim was able to escape.

Menson is currently being held in the McLennan County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

