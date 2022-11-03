Authorities believe Robinson man arrested for indecency with a child may have other victims

The McLennan County Sheriff's Office is asking any other victims to contact the office.

ROBINSON, Texas — The McLennan County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man on charges of indecency with a child and distribution of harmful material to a minor, and they believe that he may have other victims.

According to the office, detectives with the Human Trafficking Unit arrested Thomas Owen, 60, of Robinson on Nov. 3. The exact nature of his crimes was not specified.