Authorities believe Robinson man arrested for indecency with a child may have other victims

ROBINSON, Texas — The McLennan County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man on charges of indecency with a child and distribution of harmful material to a minor, and they believe that he may have other victims.
According to the office, detectives with the Human Trafficking Unit arrested Thomas Owen, 60, of Robinson on Nov. 3. The exact nature of his crimes was not specified.
The office stated that they have reason to believe that Owen had other victims as well. They are asking anyone who has been victimized by Owen to contact the office at 254-757-5095.