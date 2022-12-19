Suspect in custody after man dies from gunshot wounds, Falls County Sherrif's Office says

Falls County Sheriff's Office have one suspect in custody following the deadly shooting.

RIESEL, Texas — Falls County Sheriff's office says one man is dead after suffering multiple gunshot wounds in his home on Sunday, Dec. 18 at about 11 a.m. in Riesel, Texas.

Police say the man who died was Lawrence Howard Ostwald.

According to police, Falls County Sheriff's Office responded to calls of a shooting at a home on Farm-to-Market 1240 right around 11 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police say when they arrived to the home, they found Ostwald with multiple gunshot wounds and with the help of paramedics, confirmed he was dead.

According to police, James Michael Sieple was detained at the scene as a person of interest.

Police say Sieple was later arrested as a suspect in Ostwald's death and booked in Falls County Jail on a charge of Murder.

An autopsy of the victim has been ordered by Precinct Three Justice of the Peace Prebble Polk.

Police encourage anyone with information regarding this incident call (254)-883-1431.

There is no more information at this time.

Stay with 6 News as this story for updates