Temple Police investigate robbery

TEMPLE, Texas — A man with a knife is said to have stolen a women's wallet, according to the Temple Police Department.

On Dec. 17, police were called to the 1100 block of S.1st Street around 8:22 p.m. in response to an aggravated robbery.

The suspect is between 5’11” and 6’ tall, and was wearing a ski mask and a black hoodie with a purple logo that has a “V” incorporated in it, according to police.

Police say no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.