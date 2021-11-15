Killeen PD: Man shot on West Hallmark Avenue

The Killeen Police Department said it received a call about a shooting in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.

KILLEEN, Texas — A man was taken to the hospital after he was reportedly shot in Killeen on Monday.

The Killeen Police Department said it received a call at 1:40 p.m. about a shooting in the 600 block of West Hallmark Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot, police said. He was taken to the hospital. His condition isn't known at this time.

Police remained in the area to investigate. KPD said the man was shot by someone else, but didn't have any suspect description.