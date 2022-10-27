Man indicted for Intoxicated Manslaughter in Robinson crash

Bobbie Daniel Molina has been indicted by a grand jury for a crash that killed two in September.

ROBINSON, Texas — A McLennan County Grand Jury has indicted Bobbie Daniel Molina for Intoxicated Manslaughter after a crash in Robinson that left two people dead.

Police believe that the crash occurred on Sunday, Sept. 25, when a Ford Taurus collided with a travel trailer being hauled by a Chevrolet Suburban.

Police say that two of the three passengers in the Suburban were ejected from the vehicle, and a third had been partially ejected and was then removed from the vehicle by bystanders.

Members of the volunteer fire department reportedly attempted to perform life-saving measures on one of the occupants, but were unsuccessful and the occupant was pronounced dead on the scene.

The other two occupants were reportedly taken to Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest. According to police, one of these occupants died of their injuries at the hospital, while the other was treated and later released.

Police arrested Molina as the suspected driver of the Taurus. They reported that Molina was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash, and charged him with Intoxicated Manslaughter with a Motor Vehicle.