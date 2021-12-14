x
Crime

Man sentenced 18 years in prison after 2019 death of Rockdale man

ROCKDALE, Texas — A 27-year-old man was sentenced to 18 years in prison after he pleaded guilty in a 2019 case where a Rockdale man was found dead outside apartments.

David Rodriguez, who was 24 at the time of his arrest, pleaded guilty to manslaughter, a second-degree felony in the case.

Back in September 2019, Michael McDowell, 26, was found dead outside the Westgate Apartments on the west side of Rockdale.

Rodriguez was arrested in connection to McDowell's death.

He was sentenced to 18 years confinement in Texas Department of Criminal Justice, according to a news release.

No other information was released.

Credit: Milam County
Mugshot of David Rodriguez, 27

