KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police released surveillance video Thursday that shows a man trying to break into a convenience store by shattering the window with a rock.

The video, taken Aug. 11, shows the man walk up the store, tap the window then throw the rock at it. The rock just bounces off without breaking the window.

The man then looks around, seemingly disappointed, and runs away.

The store is in the 300 block of East Stan Schlueter Loop.

The suspect was last seen wearing a green and beige hooded shirt, plaid lounge pants, black tennis shoes and glasses.

Anyone with information about the crime can call Bell County Crime Stoppers at 526-TIPS (8477).

RELATED: Prosecutors push for death penalty for accused killer Cedric Marks

RELATED: Burglar tried to escape because he 'had illegal narcotics hidden in his genital area,' police say

RELATED: Copperas Cove police arrest man in connection to pool hall shooting caught on camera