Multiple guns stolen during burglary of Gatesville sporting goods store

Police say the suspect got away with multiple handguns and even some AR-style rifles.

GATESVILLE, Texas — The Gatesville Police Department is searching for the suspect who stole multiple guns from Gatesville Sporting Adventures on Wednesday, June 7.

According the police, at about 2:20 a.m., the suspect entered the store located at 2512 Business Highway 36. Police say the suspect was able to take several handguns and two AR-style rifles.

Police say the suspect escaped the scene in a silver Nissan Sentra with part of the license plate reading "PJL".

Gatesville PD asks anyone with information on this incident to contact Detective Post at 254-865-2226 or Centex Crime Stoppers at 254-865-8477.

