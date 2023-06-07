x
Crime

Multiple guns stolen during burglary of Gatesville sporting goods store

Police say the suspect got away with multiple handguns and even some AR-style rifles.
Credit: Gatesville Police Department
A security photo of a suspect in a Gatesville burglary where multiple guns were stolen.

GATESVILLE, Texas — The Gatesville Police Department is searching for the suspect who stole multiple guns from Gatesville Sporting Adventures on Wednesday, June 7.

According the police, at about 2:20 a.m., the suspect entered the store located at 2512 Business Highway 36. Police say the suspect was able to take several handguns and two AR-style rifles. 

Police say the suspect escaped the scene in a silver Nissan Sentra with part of the license plate reading "PJL". 

Gatesville PD asks anyone with information on this incident to contact Detective Post at 254-865-2226 or Centex Crime Stoppers at 254-865-8477. 

To view more information on this burglary, visit here.

