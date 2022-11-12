One hospitalized after shooting in Temple

Temple police said one victim was left with life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Dec. 11.

TEMPLE, Texas — A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Temple, according to the Temple Police Department.

The department stated that the shooting took place in the 1400 block of Canyon Creek Drive on Sunday, Dec. 11. They said officers responded around 4:45 p.m.

According to police, one man was shot, and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. His current condition has not been reported.

The shooting is currently under investigation. No suspects have been identified at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the TPD at 254-298-5500, or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477. Reports to crime stoppers can be made anonymously.