Temple PD investigate cross-fire shooting

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department says no one was injured after a bullet hit one car on the 900 block of E. Avenue B.

Saturday around 5:23 p.m., officers received a call about the stray bullet. Witnesses told police that two cars had started shooting at each other, according to Temple PD.

There are no suspects at this time, according to police. If you or anyone you know has information on the shooting, you are urged to call the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500.

