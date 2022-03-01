Police arrest 29-year-old Waco man suspected of threatening to kill ex-girlfriend, two others

Devin Michael Ferrill is suspected of standing outside his ex-girlfriend's driveway with a knife on or around Jan. 10, according to police.

BEVERLY HILLS, Texas — Lacy Lakeview Police arrested a 29-year-old Waco man Monday who is suspected of threating to kill his ex-girlfriend and two others, according to Beverly Hills Police Department.

Devin Michael Ferrill is suspected of standing outside his ex-girlfriend's driveway with a knife on or around Jan. 10, according to police.

Police say Ferrill approached a window in the home and threatened to kill everyone inside. Police also found that the victim’s vehicle had scratches carved into the door and multiple tires punctured, which was reportedly done by Ferrill, police say.

According to police, Ferrill fled before officers showed up.

In total, police issued three warrants for aggravated assault and one warrant for criminal mischief. Lacy Lakeview Police served those warrants on Monday and arrested Ferrill, according to Beverly Hills PD.

No other information was released at this time.