Police identify, charge suspect in attempted child kidnapping in Harker Heights

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Harker Heights Police have identified the suspect involved in an attempted child kidnapping.

On Sept. 30 Harker Heights police say, Marco Antonio Gonzalez, 28, has been arrested on kidnapping charges. Gonzalez remains in custody at the Bell County Jail as investigations continue, as stated by police.

Around 4:01 p.m. on Sept. 28 police responded to a call at the intersection of Ann Boulevard and Beeline Lane. According to witnesses, a child was approached by Gonzalez who was trying to lure the child into his car, according to police.

Police say two adult witnesses quickly responded and removed the child from Gonzalez's vehicle. Gonzalez is now being held in Bell County on a $500,000 bond, as stated by police.

