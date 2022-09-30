McGregor community holds vigil for Lori and Natalie Aviles

The mother and daughter were two of five victims shot to death in a McGregor neighborhood.

Example video title will go here for this video

MCGREGOR, Texas — Friends and family of two of the people killed by a gunman outside their home in McGregor were remembered Thursday night at a prayer vigil.

Lori and Natalie Aviles were well known in the McGregor community.

Natalie was a two-time winner of Miss McGregor and a youth leader at the Bethlehem Christian Church.

Lori was the Associate Pastor at the church. A family member said Lori's husband Mike Aviles died in 2020 of colon cancer.

After news spread of the shooting, the McGregor community immediately came together. The Bethlehem Christian Church put together a community vigil for all who were willing to attend.

"They both love Jesus," Lori's niece Brittanie Olvera said. "They loved to serve God and do what they could for the church."

The church was packed with not an empty seat in the room. Tears were shed, stories were told as people tried to understand what happened the best way they knew how.

"We're gonna miss them so much," Olvera said. "It's unbelievable to think that they're gone. They were so bubbly my aunt Lori and cousin Natalie. I'd never even seen them mad or upset before."

Lori is survived by her two sons who both attend McGregor High School.

Olvera says the community is ready to support them both in any way they can.

"The support that they've already been giving them is going to be helpful," Olvera said. "There's so many people that they are very close with not not even including our family, just friends themselves that they have these strong bonds with. That itself is gonna show that they're not alone and they're just gonna have all the support."

There is a GoFundMe page for the boys, who will certainly need some help.

Olvera simply asks that people keep the family in their prayers.