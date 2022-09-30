'We're still in shock' | Two McGregor families struggle to cope after tragic deaths of loved ones

A family member said the suspect was married to one of the victims.

MCGREGOR, Texas — The suspect in the shooting deaths of five people in McGregor Thursday morning was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard. Howard said other charges were pending.

Jail records show the suspect, Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez, was on the jail roster but there was no mugshot.

Jaimes-Hernandez was shot by police after they arrived at the crime scene at W. 8th St. and Monroe St. a little after 7:30 a.m.

Howard listed the five victims as Monica Delgado, 38, Miguel Avila, 15, Natallie Avila, 14, Lorena (Lori) Aviles, 47 and Natalie Aviles, 20.

Howard said Texas Rangers were leading the investigation into the officer involved shooting and assisting in the investigation of the deaths.

Esme Ortuno, Delgado's cousin, tells 6 News Jaimes-Hernandez was Delgado's husband but not the father of the two children.

Ortuno said Delgado is Miguel and Natallie's mother. She also had three other kids, Jesus, 8, Julissa, 6, and Nicolas Jaimes, 4.

"She was a stay home mom whose time and dedication was hundred percent on her five kids," Ortuno said. "Both kids were growing up to be good people, hardworking guided with the good example of their family."

"Everything seems so unreal. We’re still in shock. So many unanswered questions. No one deserved it."

Ortuno said anyone who wants to help with funeral expenses and to support the three younger kids can donate through a Go Fund Me page.

The other two victims, Lori and Natalie, were Delgado's neighbors. Lori's sister, Renee Flores, said they were innocent bystanders.

A vigil was held for the mother and daughter Thursday night at Bethlehem Christian Church in McGregor.

Flores told 6 News Lori was Associate Pastor at the church and Natalie was a worship leader.

Lori is survived by two sons who both attend McGregor High School, Flores told 6 News.

Laila Hidrogo, Lori's niece, organized a Go Fund Me page for the family.

McGregor Independent School District Superintendent James Lenamon said they had several counselors at the schools Friday.

Lenamon said Natallie and Miguel were students at McGregor High School. Delgado was an MHS graduate. Natalie Aviles was also a graduate from MHS.

"We offer our support to these families at these dark times," Lenamon wrote in a letter to parents. "I'm reaching out to ask that you partner with us in supporting our MISD family. As we all work to process this startling news, I want to assure you that our focus is on the emotional well-being of our school community."

Lenamon said district counselors and counselors from Education Service Center Region 12, China Spring ISD, University High School, the Klaras Center, Bella's Buddies and the McGregor Ministerial Alliance were all providing grief support.

All after school activities were canceled Thursday. Lenamon said they would resume Friday and Saturday, including the football game.

"All will take place with the understanding that if families choose for their kids not to participate we will honor and respect their wishes.”