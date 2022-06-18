Temple police identify suspect in Friday standoff

Shuakind Santos is facing more than five charges for his involvement in Friday's standoff in Temple, according to police.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEMPLE, Texas — Editor's Note | The story above is from a previous segment on another Temple shooting that took place on June 16

Temple Police have identified 24-year-old Shuakind Santos as a suspect involved in a standoff with police Friday evening.

Santos is facing a misdemeanor probation violation in Bell County, felony burglary of habitation and resisting arrest in Coryell County and contempt of court in another state, according to Temple Police.

According to police initially, Officers were called to the intersection of East Avenue H and South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive at 1:40 p.m. for a traffic accident, according to police.

During this time, Santos ran away on foot. He was found armed with a gun in the 1400 block of South Fourth Street by officers, as stated in a release.

Officers set up a perimeter and warned nearby residents and businesses during the event.

Temple PD says negotiators initially were unable to get Santos to end the hour long standoff, the Temple Police Department simultaneously deployed two bean bag rounds and discharged a taser.

One bean bag round struck Santo’s upper chest and one bean bag round struck his lower rib cage on his left side, as stated by police.

Santos was transported to Baylor Scott and White hospital following the incident for a medical evaluation, and it was determined he sustained an injury to his spleen, as stated by Temple PD.

His injury is consistent with the deployment of one bean bag round. He has undergone surgery to remove his spleen and is in stable condition at this time.