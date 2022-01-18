Police: Man arrested after argument ends in gunfire at Copperas Cove home

Witnesses say the man was invited to the home for a gathering when an argument started between him and a resident of the home, police stated.

COPPERAS COVE, Texas — A man was arrested the day after an argument turned into a shooting in Copperas Cove, the Copperas Cove Police Department announced Tuesday.

On Monday, Jan. 17, officers received a call from the 900 block of North 19th Street after shots were fired around 8 p.m. When officers arrived at the home, they found a person who had been shot multiple times, according to Copperas Cove PD.

The person was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple, according to police. The person's identity and injuries have not been released.

Upon investigating, witnesses say Ray Charles Davis was invited to the home for a gathering when an argument started between him and a resident of the home, police stated. That's when Davis had fired his pistol at the resident and ran away from the home, according to Copperas Cove police.

Police were unable to locate Davis the night of the shooting until they received word from a caller of his whereabouts the next day.

The next day, Davis was arrested and indicted on four charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.