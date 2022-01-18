Police: Armed driver shoots attempted carjacking suspect in Killeen

Killeen Police are asking the public to avoid the access road of Central Texas Expressway and Rosewood Drive.

KILLEEN, Texas — The suspect of an attempted carjacking in Killeen Tuesday is in the hospital after he was shot multiple times by an armed civilian, according to the Killeen Police Department.

Before noon, Killeen PD went to the suspect's home, saying he was suspected of violent crimes and had a warrant for aggravated robbery out of Dallas.

When police confronted the man, he reportedly fled in his vehicle and led police on a chase. Police say they chased him through Killeen, Harker Heights, Nolanville, Belton, then back to Killeen.

As he was approaching the intersection of Central Texas Expressway and Rosewood Drive, he reportedly crashed his vehicle.

The suspect fled from his vehicle and tried to carjack another vehicle, police said. The driver in the second vehicle saw the suspect was armed, pulled out his gun and shot him several times, Killeen PD said.

The suspect taken to a local hospital where his condition remains unknown at this time.

Police ask that the public avoid the intersection of Central Texas Expressway and Rosewood Drive so they can investigate.

No other information was released.

Stay with 6 News as this story develops.

🚨🚨ALERT🚨🚨 Officers are currently working a shooting investigating at the intersection of Central Texas Expressway and... Posted by Killeen Police Department on Tuesday, January 18, 2022